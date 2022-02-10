Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Winter Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The International Testing Agency said it will lead an appeal on behalf of the IOC against a decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to lift a provisional ban — which Russian officials had imposed Tuesday — on the 15-year-old Valieva for failing a doping test in December.

The ITA, which learned of the positive dope test on Tuesday, said that because Valieva is a minor, the agency did not initially disclose the result because she was classified as a “Protected Person.” The status applies to anyone under the age of 16.

Valieva is the heavy favorite in her event next week after setting world record scores this season and landing the first quad jump by a woman at an Olympics.

In a statement, the ITA said a sample was collected from Valieva on Dec. 25 at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg. The testing and management of the results were under the authority of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency.

The ITA said a laboratory in Sweden on Tuesday "reported that the sample had returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the non-specified prohibited substance trimetazidine."

"Following this, the athlete was provisionally suspended by RUSADA with immediate effect," the ITA said.

However, Valieva had already competed and helped her team win gold prior to the positive doping test report and subsequent suspension.

Whether the Russians, competing as ROC, will lose their gold medal in the team event will be decided later.

Valieva appealed the suspension to Russian officials and the appeal was granted on Wednesday. The IOC appealed Russia's decision to reverse the suspension on Thursday.

The urgent hearing at CAS will only consider the question of the provisional ban at these games, said the ITA which is prosecuting on behalf of the IOC.

“The IOC will exercise its right to appeal and not to wait for the reasoned decision by RUSADA, because a decision is needed before the next competition the athlete is due to take part in,” the testing agency said.

Though Valieva is at the heart of the case, as a 15-year-old she has protections in the sports’ rule book – the World Anti-Doping Code. Under these guidelines she could ultimately receive just a simple reprimand.

The focus will turn on her entourage, such as coaches and team doctors, who face a mandatory investigation as “athlete support personnel” when a minor is implicated in doping rules violations.

Valieva looks likely to be disqualified from her Russian national title in December, but could still be cleared to compete in Beijing next week.

15-year-old Kamila Valieva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at an Olympic Games.