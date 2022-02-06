Julia Marino

Here's How Julia Marino, Snowboarder, Snared USA's 1st Medal of 2022 Olympics

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Connecticut's own Julia Marino, of Westport, took home Team USA's first medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics with a silver in snowboarding's slopestyle event.

See some of her video highlights from that event and other incredible footage of women's snowboarding as it has unfolded in Beijing so far:

Marino earns slopestyle silver, 1st USA medal of 2022 Games

Julia Marino put together a picture-perfect Run 2, perhaps a career-best, with a cab double underflip 900 and a frontside double 1080 to claim snowboard slopestyle silver and Team USA's first medal of the 2022 Games.

Anderson denied three-peat, Sadowski-Synnott takes gold

Two-time defending gold medalist Jamie Anderson fails to earn a podium position in women's snowboard slopestyle. New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and American Julia Marino take first and second respectively.

Sadowski-Synnott, Marino, Coady awarded slopestyle medals

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins the women's snowboard slopestyle event with a score of 92.88. Julia Marino and Tess Coady are awarded silver and bronze medals after placing second and third respectively.

Best of Day 1: Anderson, Marino, Langland advance for U.S.

Look back on all the best moments from Day 1 of the Winter Olympics, from Norway's Therese Johaug earning the first gold medal, to the U.S. having three athletes advance in women's snowboard slopestyle and more.

