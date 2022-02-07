WATCH: Madison Chock, Evan Bates Dethrone Reigning World Champs in Ice Dance

Ice dance duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates won the team free dance competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Watch it below, along with some of the other highlights from their competitive journey this year.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates win team event free dance

U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates topped the reigning world champions from ROC and won the free dance portion of the team event at the Winter Olympics.

Best of Day 3: Kauf, Chock, Bates among U.S. top performers

Look back on all the best action from Day 3 of the Winter Olympics, where Jaelin Kauf took home silver in moguls, Madison Chock and Evan Bates secured silver with their free dance, Olympic records were broken and more.

Figure skating team event victory ceremony

ROC, the U.S. and Japan are celebrated at the victory ceremony for figure skating's team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

U.S. Championships: Ice dance winners Chock/Bates on goals

After winning the ice dance competition at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Madison Chock and Evan Bates talked about their goals and overall gratitude.

The ride of their lives

From childhood dreams to the top of their sports, these parents have watched their Olympian kids every step of the way. They'll watch from a little further as they hit the slopes and ice of the 2022 Winter Olympics.