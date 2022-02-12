Miss USA's Rhythm Dance Magic? See Hubbell, Donohue Compete (and Nearly Crash Into ROC)

Madison Chock and Evan Bates came in fourth behind USA teammates Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue in the rhythm dance competition on Saturday, one event within the stunning overall ice dance component of figure skating.

USA's Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker placed 11th with a score of 74.58, whole France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron earned top placement with a score of 90.83. Close behind was ROC skaters Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (88.85), with Hubbell and Donohue less than two points out.

All three USA ice dance pairs move onto the final. See the full rhythm dance replay and catch more highlights from ice dancing at the 2022 Winter Olympics below.

Full replay: Rhythm ice dance competition

Watch all the action from the rhythm dance competition at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

USA's Hubbell/Donohue score top rhythm dance in team event

The United States ice dancing pair of Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue extended the U.S. lead in the team event with the top score in the rhythm dance.

ROC nearly collides with Team USA in rhythm dance warmups

During warmups in the rhythm dance competition, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team USA nearly crash into the ROC team.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates win team event free dance

U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates topped the reigning world champions from ROC and won the free dance portion of the team event at the Winter Olympics.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue: Exes on ice

Over the last 11 years, Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue have gone from a couple on AND off the ice, to close friends and one of the top ice dancing teams. They say their romantic history gives them a competitive edge.