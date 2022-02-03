the torch

Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue Dazzle in Rhythm Dance For Team Event

The Team USA duo won the rhythm dance with a 86.56 score

By Max Molski

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue kept the momentum going for Team USA in the figure skating team event.

The duo earned a 86.56 score in the rhythm dance while skating to a medley of Janet Jackson songs. Hubbell and Donohue, who were the seventh team to perform, immediately jumped into first place and held onto that spot in the end.

Nathan Chen got the U.S. off to a sensational start by placing first in the men’s short program to kick off the team event. With wins from Chen, Hubbell and Donohue, the U.S. is in the overall lead with 20 points.

ROC’s Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, who were the last competitors in the rhythm dance, had a chance to overtake Hubbell and Donohue but finished in second place with a score of 85.05. Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri came in third with a score of 83.83.

Team USA earned bronze in the team event at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics as Maia and Alex Shibutani placed second in the rhythm dance.

The night’s figure skating action ends when Team USA’s Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier take on the pairs’ short program beginning at 12:15 a.m. ET on Friday.

