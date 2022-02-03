The United States women's ice hockey team took care of business in their Olympic opener in Beijing against Finland. Now, the focus shifts to the Russian Olympic Committee.

The two teams are set to face off on Saturday, Feb. 5, in the second preliminary round game for each country.

However, the Americans will be without one of the best players and leaders, Brianna Decker. The assistant captain of the squad suffered a lower-body injury in the game against Finland and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

Here is everything you need to watch the game between the U.S. and the ROC.

When is the Olympic hockey game between the U.S. and the ROC?

The second game for the U.S. women's ice hockey team is set for Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8:10 a.m. ET at the Wukesong Sports Centre.

How can I watch the women's ice hockey game?

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The game will air live on USA Today, streamed on NBCOlympics.com and can also be viewed on Peacock.

How has each team performed at the 2022 Olympics?

The U.S. won their first game 5-2 against Finland. Alex Carpenter and Kendall Coyne Schofield each potted two goals while Savannah Harmon recorded two assists and Amanda Kessel registered a goal and an assist. The Americans are a perfect 9-0 against the Finns in Olympic women's ice hockey history.

The ROC's first game will take place later tonight at 11:10 p.m. ET against Switzerland. The Swiss were blown out 12-1 by Canada last night in their opening game.