How to Watch Short Track Speed Skating at the Winter Olympics

Short track speed skating is back again for the 2022 Beijing Games.

Skaters will look to compete and beat the clock as they reach exhilarating speeds on the ice.

There are eight total events in short track – four for men and four for women – all at different distances.

Short track, which has been an event at every Winter Olympics since the 1992 Games in Albertville, Canada., will begin on Feb. 5 and conclude on Feb. 16.

Here is how you can watch all the short track speed skating action at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, along with streaming info, Team USA’s outlook and other athletes to watch:

What is the schedule for short track speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Short track speed skating begins in Beijing with the Women's 500m heats on Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. The remaining events will take place from Feb. 5-16.

Here is the full event and streaming information for short track speed skating in Beijing:

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Short Track Coverage Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Sat | Feb 5 | 6 a.m. Mixed relay finals, individual heats USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Mon | Feb 7 | 6:30 a.m. Women’s 500m, men’s 1000m USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Wed | Feb 9 | 6 a.m. Men’s 1500m and more USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Fri | Feb 11 | 6 a.m. Women’s 1000m and more USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Mon | Feb 14 | 6 a.m. Men’s 500m, women’s 3000m relay USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Wed | Feb 16 | 6:30 a.m. Women’s 1500m, men’s 5000m relay USA | STREAM | PEACOCK

Who are the best short track speed skaters at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Reigning 1000m Olympic Dutch champion Suzanne Schulting returns to Beijing to continue her dominance in short track. Schulting won gold in every event at world championships last March, proving herself to be unbeatable in the sport. She is only the second female speed skater to accomplish the sweep, with one of the victories being the Netherlands’ first ever women’s relay gold.

For the men, Hungary’s Shaoang Liu is returning to Beijing after claiming gold in the men's 5000m relay. Just a few months ago, he claimed his first world championship title in the Netherlands, where his older brother Shaolin also took home a gold for Hungary.

In the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, United States’ Maame Biney was the youngest skater and the first Black woman to make the speed skating team. Though the then 18-year-old’s best finish was 14th place, she looks to turn heads in Beijing.

Other names that will be worth watching at Beijing, include Lim Hyo-jun of Korea and Arianna Fontana of Italy.

Who won gold in short track speed skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics?

South Korea walked away with three gold medals in the 2018 PyeongChang Games, followed by Sweden who claimed two gold medals.

Netherlands, China, Canada, Italy and Hungary combined for the five remaining gold medals that year.

Who is short track speed skating for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Maame Biney, Eunice Lee, Julie Letai, Kristen Santos, Corinne Stoddard, Andrew Heo and Ryan Pivirotto will represent Team USA in short track speed skating in Beijing.

The United States has won 20 overall short track medals, which is the fourth most among all countries. Leading the way for Team USA is Apolo Anton Ohno who over the course of three Olympics won eight overall medals and is the most decorated U.S. Winter Olympian.

The U.S. has not claimed a gold medal since the 2006 Winter Games, but Team USA will look to change that in Beijing.

Which country has the most medals in short track speed skating?

South Korea dominates short track speed skating at the Winter Olympics, capturing 48 total medals. That includes 24 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 11 bronze medals in the sport.

China and Canada are tied for the second most with 33 medals, but China holds a slight lead for the 2nd most gold medals with 10 over Canada's nine.

The United States is in the fourth spot with 20 medals, including four gold medals, seven silver medals and nine bronze.