Get NBC New York's Newsletter to Follow Team USA's Shaun White's Final Olympic Run

Team USA star Shaun White is set to hit the halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing for what he says is his final trip to the games.

Now in the third decade of his career, the 35-year-old snowboarder became infamous for sticking big tricks in competition – including the back-to-back double cork 1440s during his 2018 gold-winning performance in PyeongChang.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"The thought of this being my last Olympics makes me stop and look back over the years" White said in an Instagram post. "It’s been an incredible run."

The four-time Olympian became the first athlete to compete and place in both the Summer and Winter X Games. White is also the only athlete to earn two perfect 100 scores on the halfpipe, making him a “bonafide snowboarding legend.”

Will Shaun White end his Olympic career in Beijing with another iconic performance?

The Winter Olympics are set to begin with an Opening Ceremony on Feb. 4, 2022, but some preliminary competitions will start on Feb. 2. The closing ceremony will be held on Feb. 20. That is 19 days filled with Olympics action across 15 winter sports. Let us help you unpack the latest news out of Beijing — sign up for our Winter Olympics newsletter.

Starting on Feb. 1, you will get the latest Olympics news sent to your inbox at 8 a.m. The email will include six stories about top competitions, where and when to watch them, viral moments, updates on U.S. Olympians and breakout stars. Let the Winter Games begin!