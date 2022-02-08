Germany's Lena Duerr Posts Fastest Time in First Run of Women's Slalom

There was still skiing to be done in Yanqing following Mikaela Shiffrin’s early exit.

Germany’s Lena Duerr put together the top run in the first women’s slalom race of the day. Her 52.17 time is .03 seconds faster than Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin in second place.

Sweden’s Sara Hector (52.29), Slovenia’s Andreja Slokar (52.64) and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener (56.65), the defending silver medalist, round out the top five.

Along with Shiffrin, three other Team USA skiers competed in the women’s slalom. Paula Moltzan stands in sixth place with a time of 52.79, Katie Hensien is in 31st with a time of 55.43 and AJ Hurt is 40th with a 56.68 time.

Shiffrin was not the only skier who could not complete the course. Only 58 of 88 competitors reached the finish line during Run 1.

Run 2 is set to begin at 12:45 a.m. ET.