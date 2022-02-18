Elana Meyers Taylor, Mom & Monobob Medalist, Eyes Final Race of Storied Career

Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor has overcome many challenges throughout her 15-year bobsled career. But in what might be the most impressive feat of these Games, the 37-year-old mother of a toddler overcame COVID-19 and won silver in the first-ever monobob competition -- a medal she dedicated to her baby boy.

She was supposed to carry the U.S. flag in the Opening Ceremony but she tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after arriving in Beijing. Now well cleared, Meyers Taylor will get the honor at the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday.

With her fourth medal, Meyers Taylor became the most-decorated U.S. bobsledder. She is tied with her gold-winning teammate Kaillie Humphries for most overall, but three of Humphries' were for Canada.

On Saturday morning, Meyers Taylor will vie for more gold -- this time in the two-woman bobsled -- in what she says will likely be the last race of her storied career.

See some of her highlights from the 2022 Winter Games below and don't miss that two-woman bobsled final. Watch it live here, starting at 7 a.m. ET Saturday.

Unbeatable Moments: U.S. goes 1-2 in women's monobob debut

Women's monobob made its Olympic debut at the 2022 Winter Games, where Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor powered to take gold and silver for the United States.

Meyers Taylor's two-woman heats good for third at midpoint

Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor and pusher Sylvia Hoffman blazed through two 'tremendous' two-woman heats for third standing. Said Meyers Taylor: 'We're gonna go after it and attack tomorrow.'

Bobsled turn-by-turn with Elana Meyers Taylor

Ride along for every twist and turn of the bobsled track in Beijing with the United States' 2022 Olympic women's monobob silver medalist Elana Meyers Taylor.

Monobob: Meyers Taylor jumps fourth to silver in final runs

In the final two heats of the women's monobob competition, American Elana Meyers Taylor jumped from fourth to second place and ultimately earned silver.

Meyers Taylor is first American to race Olympic monobob

Elana Meyers Taylor became the first American to compete in Olympic monobob at the 2022 Winter Games. She was tied for third after Heat 1.