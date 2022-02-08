Eileen Gu Citizenship Questions Abound After Dramatic Gold Medal Win

American-born Eileen Gu earned the first of what she and her many fans in Beijing hope could be three gold medals for China by cranking out the first 1620 of her career in the Olympic debut of women's freestyle skiing big air.

Her trick in her final turn stunned Tess Ledeux of France, the only other woman to ever land a 1620 in competition. Ledeux finished second.

Nicknamed the "Snow Princess," Gu has already reached hero status in China. Even star tennis player Peng Shuai, who has rarely appeared publicly since accusing a Chinese official of sexual assault, was in the stands.

Moments after the biggest run of her life, the 18-year-old freestyle skiing prodigy was asked about her status as a U.S. citizen, her feelings on Shuai and the incessant hate she's received on social media over competing for the host nation.

“If people don’t believe me, if people don’t like me, then that's their loss," Gu said. "They’re never going to win the Olympics.”

China doesn't recognize dual citizenship, and while a number of outlets have asked the skier about hers in Beijing, she dodged explicit questions on her U.S. standing. According to Reuters, state media report she renounced it at age 15, when she became a Chinese national.

Gu, who has an American father, was born and raised in San Francisco by her mother, who is from Beijing. While her mom has been a constant supporter, little is known about her father. Gu doesn't talk about him publicly and information on him is scarce, according to multiple outlets. The New York Times reports he is a Harvard graduate, but little else is known about the man behind in the epic free skier.

What is clear, though, is that his daughter will make Olympic headlines for years to come. Watch some of her highlights from the 2022 Winter Olympics below.

