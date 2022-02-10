Make that two gold medals and two broken records at the 2022 Winter Games for Irene Schouten.

The Dutch speed skater won the women's 5000m event on Thursday with a time of 6:43.51, shattering the previous Olympic record of 6:46.91 set by Germany's Claudia Pechstein in 2002. On Saturday, the 29-year-old Schouten broke another of Pechstein's records when she won gold in the 3000m with a time of 3:56.93, topping Pechstein's 2002 mark of 3:57.7.

Schouten becomes the fifth woman to win the 3000m and 5000m events at the same Winter Olympics.

Canada's Isabelle Weidemann took silver with a time of 6:48.18, adding to the bronze medal she captured in the 3000m.

Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic reached the podium in the 5000m for the fourth consecutive Games, earning bronze with a time of 6:50.09. Sablikova won gold in 2008 and 2014 and silver in 2018.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida finished fourth, narrowly missing the podium with a time of 6:51.76.