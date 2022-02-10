Make that two gold medals and two broken records at the 2022 Winter Games for Irene Schouten.
The Dutch speed skater won the women's 5000m event on Thursday with a time of 6:43.51, shattering the previous Olympic record of 6:46.91 set by Germany's Claudia Pechstein in 2002. On Saturday, the 29-year-old Schouten broke another of Pechstein's records when she won gold in the 3000m with a time of 3:56.93, topping Pechstein's 2002 mark of 3:57.7.
Schouten becomes the fifth woman to win the 3000m and 5000m events at the same Winter Olympics.
Chasing Olympic History in Beijing
These amazing winter athletes have celebrated decades of greatness.
Canada's Isabelle Weidemann took silver with a time of 6:48.18, adding to the bronze medal she captured in the 3000m.
Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic reached the podium in the 5000m for the fourth consecutive Games, earning bronze with a time of 6:50.09. Sablikova won gold in 2008 and 2014 and silver in 2018.
Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida finished fourth, narrowly missing the podium with a time of 6:51.76.