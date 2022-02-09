Germany Edges Germany With 2 Guys Named Tobias to Snare Luge Doubles Gold Threepeat

Doubles luge is a one-day competition in which pairs of athletes take two runs down the course. The fastest total time determines the winner.

The two-run format is also used in world championships and World Cup races. There is no rule that says a doubles team must comprise members of the same sex, but traditionally, men have slid together, with the larger man positioned on top for a more aerodynamic fit.

That's what happened Wednesday when Germany snared a golden three-peat. Duo Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt finished two runs in 1 minute, 56.653 seconds, beating German teammates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken by 0.099 seconds.

Watch more luge highlights from the 2022 Winter Olympics below.

Germany's 'Two Tobis' threepeat with doubles gold

Germany's 'Two Tobis' – Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt – threepeat with doubles luge gold, and broke a track record in the process. Germany's Toni Eggert / Sascha Benecken won silver.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

USA luge team Di Gregorios and Hollander make Olympic debuts

Despite their inexperience, Team USA's young doubles luge team Zachary Di Gregorios and Sean Hollander start off strong early in the competition.

Geisenberger sets track record en route to winning luge gold

German Natalie Geisenberger set a track record on her way to threepeating in women's luge singles for her fifth career Olympic gold medal.

Johannes Ludwig wins gold in men's luge singles for Germany

The competition in men's luge singles ends with a duel between Austrian Wolfgang Kindl and the German Johannes Ludwig.