US Expected to Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

The Biden administration is expected to announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing this week, a senior administration official told NBC News late Sunday.
A diplomatic boycott would mean that no U.S. government officials would attend the games, but U.S. athletes would still be allowed to compete.
A full boycott was not anticipated.
CNN first reported the news of the expected announcement.
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC
Read the full story at NBCNews.com