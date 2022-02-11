CT's Lindsey Jacobellis Gets 2nd Gold, Wins Mixed Team Snowboard Cross With Nick Baumgartner

It's a golden week for Lindsey Jacobellis!

The Connecticut native won her second gold medal of the Winter Olympics, as she and Nick Baumgartner won the first-ever gold medal in mixed team snowboard cross.

Two of the most "seasoned" members of Team USA, Jacobellis, 36, was previously the oldest medal winner in the Beijing Olympics — until the 40-year-old Baumgartner topped her with Friday's win.

Jacobellis also won the women's snowboard cross gold medal, 16 years after finishing second in a heartbreaking race.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates