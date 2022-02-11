Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

CT's Lindsey Jacobellis Gets 2nd Gold, Wins Mixed Team Snowboard Cross With Nick Baumgartner

USA's Nick Baumgartner (2nd L) holds his national flag with USA's Lindsey Jacobellis (L) after winning the snowboard mixed team cross big final during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium in Zhangjiakou, China on Feb. 12, 2022.
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Image

It's a golden week for Lindsey Jacobellis!

The Connecticut native won her second gold medal of the Winter Olympics, as she and Nick Baumgartner won the first-ever gold medal in mixed team snowboard cross.

Two of the most "seasoned" members of Team USA, Jacobellis, 36, was previously the oldest medal winner in the Beijing Olympics — until the 40-year-old Baumgartner topped her with Friday's win.

Jacobellis also won the women's snowboard cross gold medal, 16 years after finishing second in a heartbreaking race.

