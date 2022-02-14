Country Abbreviations for Beijing Olympics — What ROC, EST, MKD and More Stand For

There are athletes representing 91 countries at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics — and being able to tell the nations apart based on their abbreviations can be tough.

Some countries' abbreviations are not so obvious (the country that has the abbreviation MKD doesn't even start with the letter M), and others are abbreviated from the French words for the country, or the language of the country itself. For example, Switzerland is abbreviated SUI, for the French word Suisse.

Then there is the ROC, which isn't a country at all, but rather the abbreviation for Russian Olympic Committee, after the country was given a 4-year ban from the games after a doping scandal.

So what is each nation's abbreviation? Here's a rundown, in alphabetical order of country:

Country Name Country's Abbreviation Albania ALB American Samoa ASA Andorra AND Argentina ARG Armeni ARM Australia AUS Austria AUT Azerbaijan AZE Belarus BLR Belgium BEL Bolivia BOL Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH Brazil BRA Bulgaria BUL Canada CAN Chile CHI China CHN Colombia COL Croatia CRO Cyprus CYP Czech Republic CZE Denmark DEN Ecuador ECU Eritrea ERI Estonia EST Finland FIN France FRA Georgia GEO Germany GER Ghana GHA Great Britain GBR Greece GRE Haiti HAI Hong Kong HKG Hungary HUN Iceland ISL India IND Iran IRI Ireland IRL Israel ISR Italy ITA Jamaica JAM Japan JPN Kazakhstan KAZ Kosovo KOS Kyrgyzstan KGZ Latvia LAT Lebanon LBN Liechtenstein LIE Lithuania LTU Luxembourg LUX Madagascar MAD Malaysia MAS Malta MLT Mexico MEX Moldova MDA Monaco MON Mongolia MGL Montenegro MNE Morocco MAR Netherlands NED New Zealand NZL Nigeria NGR North Macedonia MKD Norway NOR Pakistan PAK Philippines PHI Poland POL Portugal POR Puerto Rico PUR Romania ROU Russian Olympic Committee ROC San Marino SMR Saudi Arabia KSA Serbia SRB Slovakia SVK Slovenia SLO South Korea KOR Spain ESP Sweden SWE Switzerland SUI Chinese Taipei TPE Thailand THA Timor-Leste TLS Trinidad and Tobago TTO Turkey TUR Ukraine UKR United States USA Uzbekistan UZB Virgin Islands ISV