Country Abbreviations for Beijing Olympics — What ROC, EST, MKD and More Stand For

Joe Klamar | AFP | Getty Images

There are athletes representing 91 countries at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics — and being able to tell the nations apart based on their abbreviations can be tough.

Some countries' abbreviations are not so obvious (the country that has the abbreviation MKD doesn't even start with the letter M), and others are abbreviated from the French words for the country, or the language of the country itself. For example, Switzerland is abbreviated SUI, for the French word Suisse.

Then there is the ROC, which isn't a country at all, but rather the abbreviation for Russian Olympic Committee, after the country was given a 4-year ban from the games after a doping scandal.

So what is each nation's abbreviation? Here's a rundown, in alphabetical order of country:

Country NameCountry's Abbreviation
AlbaniaALB
American SamoaASA
AndorraAND
ArgentinaARG
ArmeniARM
AustraliaAUS
AustriaAUT
AzerbaijanAZE
BelarusBLR
BelgiumBEL
BoliviaBOL
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
BrazilBRA
BulgariaBUL
CanadaCAN
ChileCHI
ChinaCHN
ColombiaCOL
CroatiaCRO
CyprusCYP
Czech RepublicCZE
DenmarkDEN
EcuadorECU
EritreaERI
EstoniaEST
FinlandFIN
FranceFRA
GeorgiaGEO
GermanyGER
GhanaGHA
Great BritainGBR
GreeceGRE
HaitiHAI
Hong KongHKG
HungaryHUN
IcelandISL
IndiaIND
IranIRI
IrelandIRL
IsraelISR
ItalyITA
JamaicaJAM
JapanJPN
KazakhstanKAZ
KosovoKOS
KyrgyzstanKGZ
LatviaLAT
LebanonLBN
LiechtensteinLIE
LithuaniaLTU
LuxembourgLUX
MadagascarMAD
MalaysiaMAS
MaltaMLT
MexicoMEX
MoldovaMDA
MonacoMON
MongoliaMGL
MontenegroMNE
MoroccoMAR
NetherlandsNED
New ZealandNZL
NigeriaNGR
North MacedoniaMKD
NorwayNOR
PakistanPAK
PhilippinesPHI
PolandPOL
PortugalPOR
Puerto RicoPUR
RomaniaROU
Russian Olympic CommitteeROC
San MarinoSMR
Saudi ArabiaKSA
SerbiaSRB
SlovakiaSVK
SloveniaSLO
South KoreaKOR
SpainESP
SwedenSWE
SwitzerlandSUI
Chinese TaipeiTPE
ThailandTHA
Timor-LesteTLS
Trinidad and TobagoTTO
TurkeyTUR
UkraineUKR
United StatesUSA
UzbekistanUZB
Virgin IslandsISV

