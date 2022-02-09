big air

Colby Stevenson Nails Trick for Big Air Silver Years After Mother's Day Crash Left Him in ‘Hell'

It almost didn't even come close to happening

American freestyle skier Colby Stevenson won the first-ever silver medal in the men’s big air final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, while USA's Alex Hall finished in eighth place and teammate Mac Forehand finished 11th.

It almost didn't even come close to happening. After a disappointing first run of 34.75, Stevenson nailed his second and third efforts, bringing him to 2nd. Watch his Beijing highlights below.

Stevenson hits massive switch double 18 in ski big air final

American Colby Stevenson landed a huge switch double cork 1800 with massive air to score a 91.25 on his third run of the men's freeski big air final.

Birk Ruud and Colby Stevenson battle in big air skiing final

Big Air Shougang played host to another exciting final in freestyle skiing.

American Colby Stevenson skis with gratitude after '16 crash

A drowsy driving crash on Mother's Day in 2016 dealt Colby Stevenson "six months of hell." Upon recovering, the U.S. freeskier shifted his focus from success to appreciation and returned that January to win a World Cup.

