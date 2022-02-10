chris lillis

NY Native Chris Lillis Faces Huge Test in Men's Aerials: When to Watch His Debut

The New York native faces some pressure in his Olympic debut -- no American athlete has medaled in men's aerials since 2010

Chris Lillis will make his Olympic debut in Beijing near the end of competition in men’s aerials four years after his brother competed in the same freeski event.

The New York native may follow in his brother’s footsteps but he brings his own stamp to the sport. In 2021, at the World Championships in Kazakhstan, the 23-year-old skier became to first American to complete a quintuple since the late Jeret "Speedy" Peterson in 2010.

There's also pressure on the skier making his Olympic debut to bring home the gold. No American athlete has medaled in men's aerials since Peterson at the Vancouver Games, though Team USA just brought home the first gold in the inaugural mixed aerials event on Thursday, adding to its medal count.

Stay tuned for Feb. 15, when Lillis debuts in the men's aerials at 6 a.m. ET. Should he advance, he'll compete at the same time in the finals the next day. In the meantime, see some of his career highlights ahead of his 2022 Winter Olympics.

2021 Worlds: USA's Chris Lillis lands on aerials podium

American Chris Lillis honored Jeret "Speedy" Peterson on his silver medal-winning jump in the men's aerials finals at the 2021 World Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, earning a 133.50 behind Maxim Burov's 135.00.

Ruka World Cup: U.S. claims runner-up in mixed team aerials

Winter Vinecki saved a double-full full while Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld stomped double-full full fulls to combine for a 315.66, second-place U.S. finish in mixed team aerials at the Ruka World Cup in Finland.

