Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bees Crowd Around Goal Post at Packers-Buccaneers Game

The game still went on as scheduled

By Max Molski

Bees crowd around goal post at Packers-Buccaneers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Raymond James Stadium was buzzing on Sunday, and it wasn’t just fans getting excited for a Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers showdown.

A swarm of bees crowded around the south goal post ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 matchup against the Packers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Despite the bees, Sunday’s matchup commenced at its scheduled 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Sports

NFL 41 mins ago

WNBA Legend Sue Bird Raises Seahawks' Flag Ahead of Week 3 Matchup

New York Jets 55 mins ago

Burrow Leads Bengals to 1st Win of Season, 27-12 Over Jets

The Bucs are playing their home opener on Sunday. It is their first home game at Raymond James Stadium since their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 13.

Bucs kicker Ryan Succop hit a 45-yard field goal through the south goal post to open the scoring. Thankfully, the ball did not hit an upright or crossbar.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tampa Bay BuccaneersNFLGreen Bay Packers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us