Bears, 49ers Face Puddles, Downpour in Week 1 Opener at Soldier Field

The Bears and 49ers will face sloppy conditions in Chicago on Sunday

By Angelina Martin

The weather conditions on Sunday morning at Soldier Field certainly look less than ideal for a season opener.

The Bears and 49ers certainly are up for a challenge as rain pours down in Chicago ahead of their Week 1 matchup.

The tarp could only protect the field for so long. Eventually it was pulled back to reveal brand new Bermuda grass the field was resodded with this week, which was placed after Soldier Field hosted German metal band Rammstein on Sept. 3, per Chicago Tribune Sports.

And once the turf was off, puddles quickly began to form.

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa had doubts when he first saw the rain.

But then he decided to brave the storm. 

Might as well get used to it now, Bosa. It’s going to be a long morning.

By 9 a.m., the squeegees were already pulled out.

But the San Francisco star has experience in this realm, of course, as his aforementioned slide came during the 49ers’ Week 7 victory over Washington in 2019 under the onslaught of a heavy downpour. 

Trey Lance, on the other hand, will begin his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback in the rain. Luckily, he’s no stranger to Midwest weather.

Here’s to hoping the fans in attendance at Soldier Field brought their ponchos. 

This article tagged under:

NFLSan Francisco 49ersChicago Bears
