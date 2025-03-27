Yankees

Austin Wells made MLB and Yankees history with his leadoff home run on Opening Day

By Tom Shea

Mar 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Wells, that was fast!

The Yankees' offense got off to a quick start in their 2025 Opening Day game against the Milwaukee Brewers, with leadoff batter Austin Wells hitting a solo home run to start the bottom of the first inning. Wells' 348-yard dinger to right-center field landed in the front row.

Not only did the home run from Wells — who became the first catcher to bat leadoff in a regular season game for the Yankees — give the team an early lead, it was a historic round-tripper in multiple ways, too, for the franchise and all of baseball.

Wells became the first catcher ever to hit a leadoff home run on Opening Day. That's nearly 150 years of Major League Baseball history.

He was also the first player in Yankee history with a leadoff home run on Opening Day, ESPN stated during its broadcast, a stat that is almost hard to imagine given all the Hall of Fame players who have donned the pinstripes. Not Derek Jeter, not Rickey Henderson, not Phil Rizzuto — just Wells.

Also of note: Wells' home run would have left the yard in exactly one of 30 MLB ballparks, according to Statcast. That would be Yankee Stadium.

Teammate Anthony Volpe went yard the following inning to give the Bombers a 2-0 lead.

This article tagged under:

YankeesMLBNew York YankeesBaseballMajor League Baseball
