Austin Ekeler Felt ‘Punched in the Face' by Chargers Ending Extension Talks

Austin Ekeler says he felt ‘punched in the face’ by Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the NFL’s top running backs could be running out of time in Los Angeles.

Chargers Pro Bowler Austin Ekeler reportedly requested a trade from the organization ahead of free agency. No trade has come to fruition yet, nor has a long-term deal, and Ekeler says the Chargers put an end to those conversations.

“Kind of got punched in the face when the Chargers basically said, ‘Hey, we don’t want to talk about extensions anymore,’” Ekeler said Tuesday on Sirius XM. “So that’s how it felt, right? Like wow, this is the first time in my career with them that I felt disrespected by the organization.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I want to be a Charger."@AustinEkeler explains his long-term plan on Fantasy Dirt with @Michael_Fabiano & @AmberTheoharis. pic.twitter.com/r2nxGhmMWX — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) April 4, 2023

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that while Ekeler has permission to seek a trade, the Chargers actually went to him last year and during the 2022 season to offer him more money.

Ekeler signed a four-year, $24.5 million deal with the Chargers in 2020. Last season, he led the NFL with 18 total touchdowns while playing on a $5.5 million salary.

The 27-year-old has one year remaining on his contract, so he could wind up playing for the Chargers once again in 2023 even if the two sides do not agree on any extension. He said “I want to be a Charger,” but he also said his nightmare outcome would involve playing for the team.

“Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I’ll come back and I’ll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year,” he said.

Of all the player movement that has taken place in the 2023 NFL offseason, the running back market has been among the least profitable. Former Philadelphia Eagle Miles Sanders earned the highest payday of any free agent running back by inking a four-year, $25 million deal – just $500,000 more than Ekeler’s deal from 2020.

Now, Ekeler is a better player than any of this year’s free agent running backs, and he thinks that should entice the Chargers – or any other team – to lock him up long-term.

“There’s a ton that comes with having me on your team,” Ekeler said. “For me, I’m like, ‘Why would you not want that value a little bit longer than just the next year out?’”

The 2023 NFL offseason has been full of big-name players pulling in big contracts with new teams. Here are some of the players moving to new teams.