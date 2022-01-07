Cardinals' J.J. Watt Designated to Return From IR, Eyeing Playoff Return

J.J. Watt designated to return from IR, eyeing playoff return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a career filled with unfortunate injury news, J.J. Watt has finally received some positive feedback.

The Arizona Cardinals defensive end was officially designated to return from injured reserve on Friday, meaning he can return to practice and must be activated in the next 21 days.

Watt suffered a torn labrum, rotator cuff and biceps in late October and, according to the man himself, was planned to return for the Super Bowl if the Cards made it. Today's news sets up the possibility for him to return for Wild Card Weekend, a possibility that seems to be a reality, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

After 10 seasons with the Houston Texans, Watt joined the Cardinals last offseason. He started the first seven games of the season, totaling 16 combined tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack.

The Cardinals face the Seahawks in Week 18, and they could still win the NFC West if they win and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams.