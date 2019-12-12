Mets

AP Source: Porcello, Mets Agree to $10 Million, 1-Year Deal

The former AL Cy Young Award winner and the New York team have agreed to the contract, person with knowledge of negotiations told Associated Press

By Ronald Blum

Rick Porcello of the Boston Red Sox throws against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 25, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
Former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and the New York Mets have a agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

A right-hander who turns 31 on Dec. 27, Porcello joins a rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz.

Porcello grew up in New Jersey and went to Seton Hall Prep in West Orange.

He was 14-12 with a 5.52 ERA in 32 starts last year, his fifth and final season with Boston. His best year for the Red Sox was 2016, when he went 22-4 and won the AL Cy Young.

Porcello has a 149-118 record and 4.36 ERA in 11 big league seasons, the first six with Detroit.

New York also has a pending one-year contract with right-hander Michael Wacha.

