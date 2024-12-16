Philadelphia

‘All of us Jasons': Jason Kelce impersonators gather for look-alike contest

Fishtown's Paul Crossley won Bird Gang liquor for his ability to look like the retired football player

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Look-a-like contests are relatively popular lately but, they can seem kind of same-y.

On Sunday, there was a Jalen Hurts look-alike contest and last month, Philadelphia residents battled it out for who looked most like the actor Miles Teller.

On Saturday, there was a competition wedged between the two that took look-alike competitions to new heights -- a Jason Kelce look-alike contest in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

When the Kelce doppelgangers gathered and all was said and done, Fishtown's Paul Crossley took home the title as the best Jason Kelce.

It was a title he didn't take lightly.

"Very tough competition. You know, a lot of guys looked exactly like me, to be honest out here," he said. "It was kind of freaky. But, everyone came up and had a good time and here we are. We all pulled together, all of us Jasons and they were great. They were great competitors."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Crossley won Bird Gang liquor for his ability to look like the retired football player.

Sports

San Francisco 49ers 1 hour ago

49ers to suspend De'Vondre Campbell final three games of 2024 season: Report

NFL 1 hour ago

NFL power rankings: Where league stands after Week 15 action

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us