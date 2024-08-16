This might be the deal of the century for tennis fans.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are facing off in a doubles exhibition match during the U.S. Open's Fan Week on Wednesday, Aug. 21, with the get-in ticket price costing less than $40.

The "Stars of the Open" event will feature Djokovic paired up with John McEnroe vs. Alcaraz and Andre Agassi — making a total of 43 singles majors all on the same court.

A standard ticket to the showdown is $33, while seats in the 100 section cost upward of $55 at Ticketmaster.

According to the event's promotion, part of the proceeds will go to the USTA Foundation.

The foundation provides tennis and educational programs to under-resourced communities

Although it is a doubles exhibition, the get-in price here is just a bit of a discount compared to the cost of the Wimbledon final featuring Djokovic-Alcaraz last month that cost more than $10,000.

What time is the Alcaraz-Djokovic exhibition?

The 2024 Paris Olympics gold and silver medalists take the court at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 21.

When does the 2024 U.S. Open start?

Fan Week at the U.S. Open starts Monday, Aug. 19 while main draw action is in line to begin a week later on Aug. 26.