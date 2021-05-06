Angels

Albert Pujols Designated for Assignment by Los Angeles Angels

By Alex Shapiro

Albert Pujols Designated for Assignment by Angels originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Albert Pujols, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, was designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday, and will be released, per multiple reports.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

With both Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert out with injuries for several months, some have speculated whether Pujols could end up on the White Sox. Pujols does have a connection to manager Tony La Russa, as they won two World Series together in St. Louis. However, the Sox really need to find people who can play the outfield, not another 1B/DH. Pujols did start his career playing some in left and right field. But since 2003, he has primarily played at first base.

Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2 mins ago

US Women to Play Summer Series in Texas Ahead of Olympics

Major League Baseball 4 hours ago

Willie Mays Turns 90 as Oldest Living Baseball Hall of Famer

“Albert Pujols’ historical accomplishments, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration to athletes everywhere, and his actions define what it means to be a true Superstar,” said Angels owner Arte Moreno in a statement.

Over his 21 years in the majors, Pujols has hit 667 career home runs, good for fifth-most in MLB history. In addition, his 2112 RBI are the third-most in MLB history.

Pujols is a three-time MVP, 10-time All Star, has won two Gold Gloves, six Silver Sluggers, and was named N.L. Rookie of the Year in 2001.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

AngelsMLBAlbert Pujols
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us