Alabama Looking Into Jermaine Burton Incident With Tennessee Fan

Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field

By Associated Press

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday's loss.

A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman's head as she celebrated the Volunteers' upset win, after she appeared to dance in front of his path. She could be seen holding her head while looking back at Burton afterward.

“We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday. “We are currently working to gather information.”

Then-No. 1 Alabama lost to sixth-ranked Tennessee 52-49 on a last-play field goal at Neyland Stadium.

Burton has started every game for No. 6 Alabama since transferring from Georgia, recording 18 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vols moved to No. 3 after knocking off the Tide.

Copyright Associated Press

