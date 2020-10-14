Alabama

Alabama Coach Nick Saban, AD Greg Byrne Test Positive for COVID-19

Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session Wednesday

By Chris Burrows

Kent Gidley/Collegiate Images/ Getty Images

Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn't have any symptoms by late afternoon. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.

“I immediately left work and isolated at home,” Saban said. He remained scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday evening.

Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.

This is a developing story.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AlabamaNick Saban
