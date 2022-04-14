Aidan Hutchinson, Malik Willis Among 21 Prospects Who Will Attend 2022 NFL Draft

NFL announces 21 prospects who will attend 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The 2022 NFL Draft is officially set to begin in two weeks, with the first round held on Thursday, April 28.
Now, we know the prospects who will attend the event in Las Vegas.
The NFL officially unveiled a list of 21 prospects who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft. While there's no guarantee that they will be the first 21 players off the board, prospects who attend the draft are generally first-round picks. A drop to the second round means waiting around for another day, in what would be a demoralizing 24 hours.
Here's the full list of prospects who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft, organized by position:
- Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
- Drake London, WR, USC
- Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
- Ickey Ekwonu, OL, NC State
- Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State
- Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
- Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
- Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
- Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
- George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
- Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
- Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, with the first round on Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET, rounds two and three on Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. ET and rounds four through seven on Saturday, April 30, at noon ET.