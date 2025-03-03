Aaron Rodgers to the Giants? Could it happen this offseason?

Many NFL players will be on the move when free agency begins next week and the foundation for a lot of transactions was formed at the scouting combine last week in Indianapolis.

One of the big names being talked about -- soon-to-be former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Could he still call MetLife Stadium home but make a switch to the New York Giants?

Rodgers will become a free agent after the New York Jets release him. Jets general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn addressed the team’s mutual decision and insisted the franchise’s goal was to win now despite moving on from a four-time NFL MVP who had a disappointing two-year stint in New York.

Several teams who need a quarterback are discussing the 41-year-old Rodgers, Wilson, Sam Darnold and Justin Fields. The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders pursued a potential deal for Stafford and had to shift their focus after he worked out a new contract with the Rams.

Rodgers has already said he’d like to play for a team that has a chance to win and he’d prefer warm weather. That would rule out the Giants but there’s mutual interest between both sides, two people with knowledge of the conversations told The Associated Press.

Rodgers has said publicly he got a home in New Jersey once he joined the Jets so he won't be far from the Giants' stadium and practice facility in East Rutherford.

The Raiders would be an option for Rodgers if coaches believe he could fit into offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s system. A team official told the AP that evaluation hasn’t been made yet. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are private, also said a reunion between Wilson and new Raiders coach Pete Carroll is unlikely. Darnold or Fields might be better fits for Las Vegas, which might select a quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the draft.

Some teams are still uncertain about Darnold, who had a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold led the Vikings to 14 wins but struggled in the final two games with the No. 1 seed on the line and then in a wild-card playoff game.

The Tennessee Titans, who own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, need a starting quarterback. So do the Browns at No. 2 and Giants at No. 3. The Jets, who pick seventh, said they’d be comfortable with Tyrod Taylor but should seek another veteran and are expected to draft a QB in the early rounds.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to retain Wilson or Fields or seek a veteran. Rodgers and Darnold are possibilities.