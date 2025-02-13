‘Moving in a different direction': Jets officially break up with Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets announced Thursday they told quarterback Aaron Rodgers they are moving on without him next season.

While Rodgers hasn’t said whether he intends to continue playing for a 21st NFL season, the Jets — with new general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn in charge — have officially ruled out a return to New York.

The Jets posted on social media, "We have informed Aaron Rodgers that we will be moving in a different direction at quarterback."

In a statement issued by the team, the Jets said they met with the 41-year-old quarterback last week and informed him of their plans.

“It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said in a joint statement.

The four-time MVP, who’s the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes in the regular season, has one year of non-guaranteed money left on his contract with the Jets.

New York would absorb a $49 million dead money charge next season unless it designates Rodgers a post-June 1 cut and can spread out that charge over two years.

In April 2023, Rodgers was traded to the Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers — looking to help the franchise end its Super Bowl drought which dates to the glory days of Joe Namath and the 1968 season.

Rodgers’ first season in New York ended just four snaps into his debut because of a torn left Achilles tendon that sank the Jets’ Super Bowl hopes that were stirred by the QB’s arrival.

He worked his way back to the field to start every game this past season, but he and the offense struggled with consistency and results and the Jets finished 5-12.

" From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city," Jets chairman and owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”

He started a total of 18 games for the Jets over his two seasons in East Rutherford after dealing with that Achilles tear.