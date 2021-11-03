Since being drafted by the New York Giants in 2014, Odell Beckham Jr. has displayed a penchant for making the headlines in the NFL.

From jaw-dropping catches to persistent trade rumors, Beckham's time in the league has had plenty of media coverage.

This didn't change after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Cleveland Browns in 2019, and after three seasons his time finally may be up with the Browns.

Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially not on the team right now and that the WR has been told to stay at home. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 3, 2021

Here's a look at a timeline of Odell Beckham's career in Cleveland:

2019

March 12, 2019: Giants trade Odell Beckham Jr. and Vernon Olivier to the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster. The Giants receive Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler and the Browns’ first-and third-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

September 8, 2019: Beckham makes his debut for the Cleveland Browns in a 43-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, catching seven passes for 71 yards.

September 16, 2019: Beckham returns to MetLife Stadium for the first time since being traded as the Browns face the New York Jets. Beckham finishes the game with 161 receiving yards, including an 89-yard touchdown run, in the Browns’ 23-3 victory. The game also marks the start of several on-field issues for Beckham as he was asked to leave the game for wearing an illegal visor.

September 29, 2019: The Browns record a big win over the Baltimore Ravens as they beat them 40-25, though Beckham’s appearance is overshadowed by an apparent fight with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

November 3, 2019: Beckham is once again cautioned by officials, this time for wearing illegal cleats during the Browns 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

December 22, 2019: Beckham is filmed arguing with Browns’ head coach Freddie Kitchens during a loss to the Ravens. Kitchens is fired by the Browns a week later.

2020

January 21, 2020: Beckham receives core muscle surgery and it is revealed he had battled many different hip and groin injuries during the last season.

October 4, 2020: Beckham helps the Browns move to 3-1 with his only multi-touchdown game for Cleveland, catching two touchdown passes from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

October 25, 2020: Beckham’s season is ended after he suffers a torn ACL in a game against the Bengals. After leaving the field, Mayfield rallies the Browns past the Bengals by throwing five touchdown passes and winning the game 38-35.

2021

January 3, 2021: The Browns make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. A week later, the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild card game -- the franchise's first playoff win since 1994.Cleveland bows out of the NFL playoffs with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the next round.

September 26, 2021: Beckham makes his first appearance for the Browns since tearing his ACL, hauling in five passes for 77 yards in a win versus the Chicago Bears.

October 31, 2021: Beckham records a season-low receptions (one) and yards (six) in the Browns' 15-10 loss to division-rival Pittsburgh.

November 2, 2021 (11 a.m.): Beckham’s father links to a video on Instagram showing instances in which Mayfield didn’t throw to Beckham, despite Beckham being open. Beckham’s father insinuates that Mayfield didn’t want to throw to Beckham and LeBron James also tweeted in support of Beckham.

November 2, 2021 (4 p.m.): The Browns do not trade OBJ at the 2021 NFL trade deadline that day, keeping him on the roster.

November 3, 2021: Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski says Beckham has been excused from Browns' practice but that he has not spoken to Beckham. Beckham’s representatives are working with Browns GM Andrew Berry on potential solutions for his situation.