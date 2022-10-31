A.J. Brown hilariously reacts to drug test following monster game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A.J. Brown is extremely good – perhaps too good in the eyes of the NFL.

The standout wide receiver has been awesome for the Philadelphia Eagles this season and had a career day against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He hauled in three touchdowns and finished the afternoon with six catches for 156 receiving yards.

After the performance, the league apparently double-checked to make sure Brown’s dominance was legitimate.

Brown said he received a drug test Monday morning and hilariously called out commissioner Roger Goodell:

I would have a drug test this morning huh lol 🙄 Rogerrrrr this is not random 😭@NFL — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) October 31, 2022

While the league insists the timing for drug tests is random, this one for Brown is certainly suspicious.

Brown is on pace for the best season of his NFL career. He has 39 receptions for 659 receiving yards and five touchdowns through seven games, all Eagles wins.

Brown and the Birds will be back in action on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans. Stay tuned to see if he gets another “random” drug test on Friday.