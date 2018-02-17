Watch: 'Mr. GS' Ligety Goes for Giant Slalom Gold

There’s a reason they call Ted Ligety Mr. GS.

He won an Olympic gold medal in the giant slalom in Sochi four years ago, and has three world titles. Ligety also has an Olympic gold in men's combined, but if he’s going to wind up on the podium in Pyeongchang, it’s most likely to happen in giant slalom.

Of course, Mr. GS won all those medals and titles before a bad crash in 2016. He was sidelined for over a year recovering from an injured knee and back surgery. Now, at age 33, he’s trying to show he’s still one of the world’s best.

So far in Pyeongchang, he finished fifth in the Alpine combined, and he skied off the course in the super G.

Ted Ligety Hopes to Repeat Success in South Korea

U.S. Alpine skier Ted Ligety earned his first World Cup title in Pyeongchang and is hoping his familiarity on the slopes will help him bring home a gold medal. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

For Ligety to win gold, he’ll have to beat his longtime rival and friend, Austria’s Marcel Hirscher. Hirscher won an unprecedented sixth straight overall World Cup title last season, and his 55th World Cup victory in the giant slalom in January. He won the first Olympic gold medal earlier this week, in the Alpine combined.

Men's giant slalom competition begins Saturday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

An earlier version of this story misstated Ligety's Olympic medal history. He has a giant slalom gold from Sochi in 2014 and a men's combined gold from Turin in 2006.