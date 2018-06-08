Warriors Sweep Cavaliers, Win NBA Championship

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Jeff Green #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Warriors have romped to their second straight NBA championship, beating Cleveland 108-85 to finish a four-game sweep.

It’s the third title in four years for the Warriors and the second one they won in Quicken Loans Arena, where their 2015 title was secured. The Cavaliers won the rematch the next year but Golden State has handled them easily to finish the last two seasons.

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and MPV Kevin Durant had 20 for the Warriors, who won their sixth NBA title to tie Chicago for third place behind Boston and the Lakers.





LeBron James checked out with 4:03 remaining in what could have been his final game in Cleveland, with fans chanting “MVP! MVP!” as he went to the bench after congratulating some of the Warriors.









