In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, a man watches simulcast horse races at the Monmouth Park racetrack in West Long Branch, N.J. With banks of TVs tuned to all-sports stations and a spacious bar, the lounge a the racetrack is a sports gamblers’ paradise-in-waiting. All that stood in its way: A 25-year-old federal law that bars betting on sports in most states that the Supreme Court ruled on May 14, 2018, is unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bans sports gambling, giving states the go-ahead to allow betting on football, basketball, baseball and other professional sporting events.

Monday's ruling abolished the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a 1992 law barred state-authorized gambling on a single sporting event in every state except Nevada.



The law was challenged by New Jersey, which sought to provide new revenue streams to the ailing Atlantic City casino industry. Then Gov. Chris Christie argued the ban violated the Tenth Amendment, which the Supreme Court has said prohibits federal laws that compel states to carry out federal dictates.

Christie, citing estimates from the American Gambling Association, said that Americans spend $150 billion a year on illegal sports bets.

"I know that we don't know much about organized crime coming from New Jersey. But we know a little bit. And the fact is that organized crime is involved in profiting from this every day," he said.

The National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and the NCAA asked to keep the law on the books saying that it could hurt the integrity of games.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 with Justice Samuel Alito writing that "Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each state is free to act on its own. Our job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution. PASPA is not."

New Jersey wants to allow betting at Atlantic City casinos as well as race tracks around the Garden State. When arguing their case in January, state officials said they'd be ready to allow sports betting within two weeks of the court decision.



Several states have laws that would make sports betting legal if the Supreme Court struck the federal law down, or are prepared to act quickly to pass them: Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Mississippi, New York and West Virginia.

Other states said they plan to consider sports betting including California, Illinois, Massachusetts and Maryland.

Some sports wagering was grandfathered under the now-defunct law in four states: Nevada, Montana, Oregon and Delaware. The law didn't prohibit wagers among friends or animal races like horse racing, which many states already allow.



This is a developing story. Check back for update.

If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call the National Council on Problem Gambling's help line at 1-800-522-4700.

Copyright Associated Press / NBC New York