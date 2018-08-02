New Book Says Tom Brady Was 'Devastated' by Robert Kraft's Decision Not to Appeal Deflategate Punishment

Casey Sherman, author of "12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady's Fight For Redemption", has an interesting take on Brady’s suspension, the bad advice he took, his anger at Robert Kraft and who he's looking at to play Brady in the movie.

A new book about Tom Brady and the Deflategate saga says the New England Patriots quarterback was "devastated and angry" at team owner Robert Kraft's decision not to fight the NFL's punishment.

An excerpt from the book "12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady's Season of Redemption" by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge says Brady watched on television as Kraft spoke to reporters, saying he would not appeal NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's ruling. He immediately called DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association.

"What the f---?" Brady shouted into the phone, according to the book. "Why am I not getting the support I deserve on this thing."

Smith then tried to console Brady, according to the excerpt, saying Kraft's comments had no bearing on the appeal of Brady's suspension.

According to the book, Brady and Smith efforted a settlement with Goodell, with the quarterback offering to pay a $1 million fine. The book claims Goodell demanded a statement publicly accusing Patriots employees John Jastremski and Jim McNally of tampering with footballs.

"There's no way I'm gonna ruin these guys for something I believe they didn't do," Brady told Smith, according to the book.

Sherman told NBC10 Boston that Kraft has tried to repair his relationship with Brady over the past two years, including trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers in 2017.

"It made no sense from a football standpoint, but Robert Kraft was heartbroken by the decision he had to make for the betterment of his team in 2015 and he was willing to make this other decision to build that relationship back with Tom Brady," Sherman said.

The book says Brady maintained a positive attitude throughout the Deflategate saga. He believed the case was "overblown" because of the Patriots' Super Bowl victory and thought everything would eventually die down.

It also quotes NFLPA officials saying that Brady's decision not to turn over his cellphone turned the case into a "personal vendetta" for NFL investigator Ted Wells.

The NFL ultimately suspended Brady for four games and docked the Patriots $1 million and two draft picks for allegedly using under-inflated footballs during the 2015 Championship Game.

Kraft initially said the team would fight the punishment, but later backed down, saying it was for the good of the league.

Brady would continue to fight the suspension before ultimately accepting the penalty and missing the first four games of the 2016 season. The quarterback has never admitted to any of the charges against him.

Sherman and Wedge, who are also behind the movies "The Finest Hours" and "Patriots Day," say they're looking to turn the Brady book into a feature film.

Sherman was asked which actor would play Brady.

"Somebody that's well over six feet and can throw a spiral," he said.