By Shannon Ho

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1110829
    2
    Germany    		117523
    3
    Canada    		85619
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir Strike Gold With 'Moulin Rouge!'

    Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir skated into Olympic history, the "Shib Sibs" added to their medal count and Team USA advanced in men's hockey. Here are the Pyeongchang Games by the numbers:

    206.07 — Canadian Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir became the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history Tuesday (Monday night in the U.S.) when they won their third gold in the ice dance. Their dazzling, dramatic skate to music from “Moulin Rouge” earned them a final score of 206.07, a record high. Their fifth Olympic medal broke the tie with Russia’s Evgeni Plushenko and Sweden’s Gillis Grafstorm for most medals in figure skating. They tie the record for most gold medals with Grafstorm, Norway’s Sonja Henie and Soviet Union’s Irina Rodnina.

    Caught on Camera: Coach Watches Virtue, Moir’s Short Dance

    5-1 — The United States’ men’s hockey team steamrolled Slovakia5-1, to advance in the elimination round. They move on to face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. With National Hockey League players absent in the Olympics, Team USA is comprised of mostly college kids who failed to make it into the professional league. 

    Arcobello Hammers Home a Sweet Feed From Terry

     

    2 — Alex and Maia Shibutani have won a medal at the U.S. Championships for 13 straight years. In Pyeongchang, the siblings helped Team USA take bronze in the team event. The Shib Sibs' sharply choreographed ice dance program to Coldplay was nearly perfect until a shaky lift late in the skate. They finished with their second bronze medal of the games. 

    Maia, Alex Shibutani Win Bronze with Spectacular Free Dance


    25 — Canadian Cassie Sharpe won her first Olympic gold medal in the women’s halfpipe freeski on Tuesday (Monday night in the U.S.), knocking off Team USA’s defending champion, Maddie Bowman. The 25-year-old scored a 95.80 on her second run. France's Marie Martinod, who won a silver four years ago in Sochi, t secured the same second-place spot on the podium in Pyeongchang, leaving American Brita Sigourney with the bronze medal. Sharpe draws inspiration from a United States Olympian: 17-year-old Chloe Kim.

    WATCH: Cassie Sharpe Earns Ski Halfpipe Gold

     

    3 — In the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final, defending Sochi champion Maddie Bowman fell on all three of her runs. She finished in 11th place with her highest score a 27. Bowman was attempting back-to-back 900s toward the end of her runs, but collapsed on the landing of the second 900 each time. Canada’s Cassie Sharpe won gold with a 95.80.

    Maddie Bowman Falls, Unable to Defend Halfpipe Gold

     

    20Exactly 20 years ago, Feb. 20, 1998, American Tara Lipinski beat teammate Michelle Kwan for gold in women’s figure skating. Lipinski became the youngest gold medalist ever to medal in an individual event at the Winter Games at 15 years and 255 days old. She still holds that title.

    Lipinski and Weir React to Her 1998 Olympic Free Skate Gold


    28 — Norway extended its lead in the Pyeongchang Games medal count, adding its 28th with a gold in the ski jumping team event led by mustachioed Robert Johansson. Norway is moving closer to the all-time record for medals at a single Winter Games, 37. The country already holds the records for overall most gold, silver and bronze medals at Winter Olympics. 

    WATCH: Mustache-Clad Johansson Delivers Norway's Large Hill Gold

    3 — Biathlete Martin Fourcade helped France deliver a come-from-behind gold medal win in the mixed relay. Fourcade has now won three gold medals in Pyeongchang, the first Olympian to do so. 

    —Daniel Macht contributed to this story

