Nats Fan Who 'Saved' Beers Is Headed to World Series Game 6

While holding two beer cans, baseball fan Jeff Adams is hit in the chest with the home run ball hit by Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros (not pictured) in the second inning during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Oct. 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Nationals fan who held on to two beers as a World Series ball flew toward him in Game 5 in D.C. is headed to Game 6 in Houston.

Bud Light said the "hero" will wear a special T-shirt to the game Tuesday night. A tweet from the company shows a shirt that reads "Always save the beers" above a graphic showing the man puff out his cheeks as he was hit by a speeding baseball. He grips a tall, blue can of Bud Light in each hand.

Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light's parent company, did not immediately respond to an inquiry about what they're treating the fan to.

The Nats fan was hailed a "hero" for taking a line drive straight to the chest instead of dropping either of his beers to catch the ball.

The now-viral moment occurred during the second inning of Game 5 Sunday night. Houston Astros rookie Yordan Álvarez hit a home run, sending the ball soaring into the leftfield stands.

Video shows the fan steel himself as the ball whizzes toward him. He's gripping a tall, blue can of Bud Light in each hand. He puffs out his cheeks as the ball hits him in the torso, but the beers are safe.

The "beer guy" is D.C. resident Jeff Adams, The Washington Post reported. He's likely bruised, but he said the hit didn't hurt too much.

"Listen. It’s a World Series baseball. I didn’t feel anything," he told the paper.

Bud Light, unsurprisingly, liked the video. "This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him," a post to the brand's Twitter account said.

Some baseball fans said it only made sense to protect the expensive beers.

"Ok a beer at Nationals Park is like $15 so I can understand why he held on for dear life," one Twitter user wrote.

Adams reportedly took the ball home.