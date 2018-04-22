McKayla Maroney Details 'Scariest Night' With Larry Nassar

More than 150 women and girls testified in court that disgraced doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused them.

Larry Nassar had done "the treatment" on gymnast McKayla Maroney before, but nothing prepared her for what happened in a Tokyo hotel room in October 2011.

"That was the scariest night," Maroney told NBC in her first-ever interview about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Nassar, the former Olympic doctor now at the center of an ever-widening sexual abuse scandal. "He went, like, overboard that night."

Maroney is one of more than 265 girls and women — including a half-dozen Olympians — who say Nassar molested them under the guise of medical procedures.

She told her story as part of a months-long "Dateline" investigation, airing Sunday night on the program at 7 p.m. ET. The probe looked into allegations that USA Gymnastics could have stopped Nassar earlier and tried to silence his victims when they finally spoke up — accusations the organization denies.