Determined Marine Vet Crawls to Boston Marathon Finish Line

Micah Herndon of Tallmadge, Ohio, finished the Boston Marathon to honor his three fallen friends were killed in a bombing in Afghanistan

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    INCREDIBLE: Marine Veteran Crawls to Boston Marathon Finish Line

    Marine veteran Micah Herndon collapsed Monday near the Boston Marathon finish line, but pushed forward and crawled to complete the race in honor of his slain comrades. (Published 28 minutes ago)

    When a Marine veteran collapsed near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, he pushed forward and crawled to the end in honor of his fallen comrades.

    Tens of thousands of marathoners from around the world participated in the iconic marathon on Monday, but video of Micah Herndon doggedly making his way to the finish line drew particular interest, quickly spreading on social media. 

    The Record-Courier in Portage County, Ohio, reported that Herndon ran to pay tribute to fallen Marines Mark Juarez, Matthew Ballard and Rupert Hamer. The trio were reportedly killed in a bombing in Afghanistan in 2010.

    "If I get a heat cramp while running or my feet hurt or I am getting exhausted, I just keep saying their names out loud to myself. They went through much worse, so I run for them and their families," Herndon told the newspaper ahead of the race.

    Video of the scene showed marathon volunteers clearing the way for Herndon as he completed the race on his hands and knees. Herndon finished in 3 hours and 38 minutes, according to the race results.

