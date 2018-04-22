USA Gymnastics tried to silence top athletes after they reported being molested by team doctor Larry Nassar and as they pushed to meet with law enforcement officials, the gymnasts and their family members told NBC News.

Claims that the sports federation stressed discretion above all else are bolstered by text messages, emails and other materials reviewed by NBC News during a months-long investigation for a special edition of Dateline that aired Sunday.

The Dateline investigation also included: Olympian McKayla Maroney's first interview since her disclosure last year that Nassar repeatedly abused her; the first interview with coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi, who owned the Texas ranch where Nassar abused elite athletes; and revelation that USA Gymnastics wanted Aly Raisman to promise confidentiality as part of any agreement, according to Raisman and her family.