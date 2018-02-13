US Luger Emily Sweeney Hurt in Crowd-Silencing Spinout

American Olympian Emily Sweeney was injured during the medal round of the luge competition in Pyeongchang and was not able to finish. After getting up and walking on her own she is sore and will be going for X-rays.

The 24-year-old from Suffield, Connecticut, was injured on a curve after losing control of her sled and crashing during competition Tuesday morning.

"It's pretty brutal, but I wanted to get the last word. It's pretty crushing," she said during an interview with NBC Connecticut anchor Kevin Nathan after the crash.

"I know I have a lot of support and I'm sorry that's how it ended," Sweeney said through tears.

She started to skid and lost control, sliding along the sides of the track before falling off her sled. After the crash, Sweeney was down on the track, but was conscious and able to move, with the help of medics.

The crowd was silent while watching the frightening ordeal and the looks of shock were visible throughout the stands.

Sweeney was then able to get up on her feet and waved off the medics.

She told Kevin Nathan that she is pretty uncomfortable and stiff. The next step is to get some X-rays and "go from there."

In addition to being an athlete, Sweeney is also a sergeant in the United States Army and said she said she has the support of the military, "which is fantastic."

"I've learned a lot from them and I appreciate all that they've given me and I hope that I give back as well," she said.

This was Sweeney's first Olympics, but she said she doesn't feel like a rookie.

She narrowly missed out on going to the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, losing the final spot on the team to her older sister, Megan. She has been around the sport of luge for most of her life and she would love to share a medal with everyone who has supported her through the years.

Sweeney was in 14th place after her third run. See the replay.

When asked if she'll compete in another Olympics, Sweeney said, "That's the golden question. I don't know. We'll see."

Luge has proven to be a deadly event in past Olympics. Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili died in a training crash before the start of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games and his death led to stricter safety standards.