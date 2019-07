In this April 27, 2016, file photo, David Ortiz reacts after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in Boston.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been released from the hospital, according to the team.

Ortiz was released on Friday. He will reportedly continue his rehab at home and be monitored by nurses and his personal doctor.

Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back in his native Dominican Republic on June 9. After undergoing emergency surgery in the D.R., Ortiz was flown to Boston to receive further care at Mass General Hospital.