Breaking Down the Medals Won in Pyeongchang

During the 2018 Winter Olympics, 301 medals were awarded. Here's how that number breaks down.

Total Medals by Country

Norway led the way with 39 total medals, the most ever in a Winter Olympics -- breaking the record of 37 held by the United States since the Vancouver Olympics in 2010. Germany finished second with 31 total medals. The United States landed in fourth place with 23. Full medal count table

Related: Which Countries Dominate the Winter Olympics?

Source: nbcolympics.com

Medals Per Athlete

The Netherlands had 34 total athletes competing in Pyeongchang and won 20 medals, leading the way for most medals per athlete. Kjeld Nuis won two gold medals for the Netherlands, and Ireen Wust won a gold and two silver. Norway came in second (39 medals with 109 athletes), and the United States came in 16th place after sending 242 athletes and winning 23 medals.

Source: pyeongchang2018.com

Team USA's Medals by Sport

Of the United States' 23 medals, 11 of them were in extreme sports (freestyle skiing and snowboarding). Here's a breakdown of the medals by sport.

Related: Red, White, Blue and Gold: Watch Every US Gold Medal Performance | Photos: US Medal Winners for the 2018 Winter Olympics

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Alpine Skiing 1 1 1 3 Bobsled 0 1 0 1 Cross-Country 1 0 0 1 Curling 1 0 0 1 Figure Skating 0 0 2 2 Freestyle Skiing 1 2 1 4 Luge 0 1 0 1 Short Track 0 1 0 1 Snowboarding 4 2 1 7 Speed Skating 0 0 1 1 Hockey 1 0 0 1

Related: Red, White and Bruised, US Struggles to Win Medals

Team USA Medal Totals by Year

Many expected the U.S. to have a chance at breaking its own record of 37 medals in the Winter Olympics - including American officials themselves. Instead, Norway did it, and the U.S. didn't come close.

Here's a historical look at Team USA's medal totals.

Medals by Gender

The Olympics were disappointing for the Americans in terms of medal count, but it was American women that prevented it from being disastrous. Women accounted for 12 of America's 23 medals, including standout gold-medal performances by snowboard Chloe Kim, cross-country skiers Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall and women's hockey team.

In fact, the 2018 Games marks the first time since 1998 that women have won more medals than men for Team USA. Related article: Who Runs Team USA? Women