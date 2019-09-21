In this April 14, 2010, file photo, Paris Hilton has dinner at Dan Tana with her grandfather, Barron Hilton, and her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Barron Hilton, the hotelier and philanthropist who chaired the Hilton hotel chain, died on Thursday in Los Angeles of natural causes at the age of 91, it was announced Friday.

Barron Hilton, the hotelier and philanthropist who chaired the Hilton hotel chain, died on Thursday in Los Angeles of natural causes at the age of 91, it was announced Friday.

Hilton took over Hilton Hotels Corporation as president and CEO in 1966 after succeeding his father, Conrad Hilton, who founded the hotel empire, NBC News reported. Barron Hilton was also a founding owner of the now-Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team.

Hilton Hotels said in a statement that “today the world of hospitality mourns for one of the greats.”

"Barron Hilton was an incredible family man, business leader and philanthropist. From his leadership of our company for more than three decades, to the transformative work he led with the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation for many years, Barron was a man unlike any other,” Hilton Hotels’ current president and CEO, Christopher J. Nassetta, said in a statement.