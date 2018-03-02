The two Olympic gold medalists spoke in court Friday about the sexual abuse they experienced from the disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar.

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is suing the United States Olympic Committee, alleging it knew or should have known about the abuse that U.S. team doctor Larry Nassar was carrying out against her and other athletes, NBC News reported.

The lawsuit comes weeks after she called out the USOC at Nassar's sentencing hearing and days after the U.S. Olympic Committee announced chief executive Scott Blackmun was stepping down because of a prostate cancer diagnosis. But Raisman said she still feels that more needs to be done to hold the organization accountable.

"After all this time, they remain unwilling to conduct a full investigation, and without a solid understanding of how this happened, it is delusional to think sufficient changes can be implemented," Raisman said in a statement.

The USOC said it only learned of the allegations against Nassar when The Indianapolis Star published a story about them in September 2016. But as NBC News reported last month, USA Gymnastics outlined the accusations in an email to the USOC's security chief a year earlier. A USOC spokesman has said the security official did not share the email with anyone else.

