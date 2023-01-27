49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles

Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia.

The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.

Oh no, Niners fans screwed up…👀 pic.twitter.com/HFtyviTHM3 — DiBirds (@DiBirdsBlog) January 27, 2023

This isn't the 49ers Faithful's first run-in with Rocky, either. The last time San Francisco played Philadelphia during the 2021 NFL season, 49ers fans swarmed the city's famous landmark and wrapped their team's flag around the Eagles' favorite cult hero.

While plenty of Eagles fans believe Rocky's latest 49ers attire might have cursed San Francisco's chances this weekend, that wasn't the case last season as the 49ers left Philadelphia with a 17-11 victory in Week 2.

But the playoffs are completely different. The Minnesota Vikings weren't so lucky back in January 2018, when their fans decorated rocky in purple and gold ahead of that season's NFC Championship Game.

As NFL enthusiasts know, the Eagles walloped the Vikings 38-7 after Rocky was toyed with, then went on to win Super Bowl LII.

Curses and trash talk are all part of the game, though it's unclear if it was the 49ers Faithful who placed the shirt on Rocky. Regardless, San Francisco certainly hopes history doesn't repeat itself.