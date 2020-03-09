horse racing

27 People Arrested in Global Horse Doping Scheme That Hit NY and NJ Tracks

By Joe Valiquette

FBI agents arrested 27 people early Monday on federal charges they participated in a scheme to illegally administer performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) to racehorses throughout the United States, court papers filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan say.

The 27 defendants include horse trainers, veterinarians, and others, accused of administering the PEDs in order to improve the performance of racehorses at racetracks in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky, and the United Arab Emirates, court papers say.

The defendants allegedly used PEDs that are designed to evade drug tests as well as covertly administering the PEDs and physically concealing containers of PEDs from authorities, prosecutors say.

Details of the investigation and charges are expected to be released at a press conference at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan later Monday.

The defendants will appear in federal court in Manhattan Monday afternoon.

